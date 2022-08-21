I Trust No One

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Do watch my videos so you know what I believe before coming to talk with me, they are there so you do not waste your time or mine. I am a very serious person. I do not entertain fools. I do not argue scriptures with people, I do not do strife and contention, I share what I believe and I listen what you share end of story. I cannot be bullied into seeing someone's point of view, not on social media or in China.
Jeremiah 17:5 KJV
“Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD.”
my email address is [email protected]