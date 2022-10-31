Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Calendula

Calendula is a marigold plant that has long been used for its wide array of benefits. Calendula can:
-Help treat skin conditions
-Reduce pain and inflammation
-Have positive effects on blood sugar levels
-Help delay skin aging
-Help heal wounds quicker
**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this web site is for general information purposes only**
