Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Perfect Triangle #117 - 21 October 2022 - Guest: Jim Fetzer
59 views
channel image
Rising Tide Media
Published a month ago |

The legendary Dean of Conspiracy Studies Professor Jim Fetzer (jameshfetzer.org) returns for a no-holds-barred dissection of his egregious miscarriage of justice surrounding Sandy Hoax and the Kabuki Theatre trial of Alex Jones.


Keywords
globalists911satanistsjim fetzernobody died at sandy hookgiuseppedeath jabjewbonic jew jabtalmudistsjames h fetzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket