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13+ Signs that you use Chlorine Dioxide in the Home
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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697 views • July 09, 2021
After a over a year of using Chlorine Dioxide in the home, I wanted to show some things that are now laying around as a part of my routine of using it. I should point out that the large 1.5 liter bottle of cds has 1ml of cds per 10ml of water. The mason jar of cds is pure 3000ppm.

Outside of a 1.5 day bout with covid, I have not gotten sick since June of last year. If I did get sick, (like with covid), I know to take the 6 & 6 protocol with Chlorine Dioxide. (6 drops activated Naclo2 with water, wait an hour, 6 drops more of activated naclo2 with water)

Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...

Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideclo2pharmacy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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