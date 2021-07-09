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13+ Signs that you use Chlorine Dioxide in the Home
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697 views • July 09, 2021
After a over a year of using Chlorine Dioxide in the home, I wanted to show some things that are now laying around as a part of my routine of using it. I should point out that the large 1.5 liter bottle of cds has 1ml of cds per 10ml of water. The mason jar of cds is pure 3000ppm.
Outside of a 1.5 day bout with covid, I have not gotten sick since June of last year. If I did get sick, (like with covid), I know to take the 6 & 6 protocol with Chlorine Dioxide. (6 drops activated Naclo2 with water, wait an hour, 6 drops more of activated naclo2 with water)
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Outside of a 1.5 day bout with covid, I have not gotten sick since June of last year. If I did get sick, (like with covid), I know to take the 6 & 6 protocol with Chlorine Dioxide. (6 drops activated Naclo2 with water, wait an hour, 6 drops more of activated naclo2 with water)
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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