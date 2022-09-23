NASA'S MOON LANDING MASSIVE GLOBAL HOAX

Moon landing is not possible. Please watch:
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.brighteon.com/a69f720e-cdba-47e4-9235-89c77fa75d62
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.brighteon.com/b11c008f-81a8-4ab3-9566-1a5d9b861615
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.