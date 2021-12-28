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Covid Vax Ingredients are Hidden from Public!
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62 views • December 28, 2021
This is one of several videos currently circulating (where they haven't been censored and deleted) showing that the Covid "vaccine" package inserts are intentionally left blank. Even the pharmacists and others administering the injections are not aware of this fact. What are they (big pharma) hiding?
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