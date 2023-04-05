JUMPSTART YOUR ETSY STORE VIDEO #3 CREATING YOUR DIGITAL DESIGNS TO SELL ON ETSY

Not generating any sales on Etsy? Now is the time to JUMPSTART your Etsy store and start generating more sales and profits. This is video #3 of my new mini-training series that will help you get your Etsy store generating the orders and sales that you desire by starting with selling digital images. I will teach you how to create your designs based on your prior research from the previous step. I will show you how to use tools such as WordSwag, Canva, Fiverr and using free stock photos to create your designs. Then I will show you how to create your mockup images and video for each design using PlaceIt.

Here are the links to the tools I use and discuss in the training video:

- WordSwag: Download from the app store on your smart phone. You can learn more about it here: http://www.wordswag.co

- Canva: Plan, create, schedule, and publish your social media posts directly from Canva. https://www.canva.com/

- Fiverr: Find the perfect freelance services for your business. https://www.fiverr.com

- PlaceIt: A Great Way to Make Your Own Mockups, Designs, Logos & Videos. Placeit's Logo Maker Offers A Number Of Different Design Templates. https://www.davekettner.com/placeit

