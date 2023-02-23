2/22/2023 -- Large M6.8 (M7.0) Earthquake strikes Mideast Tajikistan -- EUROPE be prepared!

Don't be scared, be prepared.





I am issuing the warnings and watches now for the areas I expect to move over the next 7 days in South Europe , and the Mideast.

Each location is covered in detail, and I encourage everyone to have an earthquake plan, develop an emergency kit, and to make note of each area warned in this video (keep track of the list as the locations are struck over the next 7 days). I hope I am completely wrong, and the whole forecast flops quite frankly.

But... when someone is walking up your front steps, are you shocked when you hear a knock at the door?

This new push is coming across the plate boundaries now (from the Indo-Australian plate movement).. it has currently struck Tajikistan, and the wave is heading to Europe next. What stands in the way of the wave reaching Europe, and spreading to the Mid-atlantic like normal? The new broken area in Turkey stands in the way.

It should break again, in the next few days going up to 5-7 days tops. The magnitude should be up to 1 full magnitude larger than the previous 6.3 and should strike the border of Syria about 100 miles East of the previous 7's from two weeks ago.





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos