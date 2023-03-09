NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/09/2023

The liberal left is destroying our rights as parents and as citizens of this country to defend ourselves and our children. Here in NM a judge in Santa Fe released an alleged pedoifile before trial, something that should never happen, but i name the judge here and the party he belongs too, and tell why this is all wrong.
