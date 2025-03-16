When is Passover? 3 Key Details You Need to Know

There are three major things all followers of Christ should be paying attention to each year in order to determine the prophetic time clock of God's Holy Days, from Passover to Tabernacles. I will break down some key concepts and common misconceptions as the Hebrew New Year is very close to beginning. For more information on the 🌙 Biblical Calendar, check out https://overcomebabylon.com/5861





TIME STAMPS:

04:13 - Sign # 1 - The Sighted New Moon

9:01 - Sign # 2 - The Abib Barley

17:53 - Sign # 3 - Taking the Lamb on Your Pilgrimage





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com