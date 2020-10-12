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Further Examination Ep 7 Ken Johnson
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17 views • October 12, 2020
Further Examination
… is just that, a further examination into topics important to us as the body of Yeshua, His Bride!
We dig deeper intro truths not normally found or taught by today’s church. It is very exciting to find lost nuggets our Father had all this time but were lost to lukewarmness.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
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https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
… is just that, a further examination into topics important to us as the body of Yeshua, His Bride!
We dig deeper intro truths not normally found or taught by today’s church. It is very exciting to find lost nuggets our Father had all this time but were lost to lukewarmness.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
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