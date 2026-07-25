Space Data Centers: Catastrophe for Earth's Atmosphere and Ozone?

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- Environmental coalition petitioned FCC, demanding immediate licensing pause pending comprehensive environmental reviews for proposed orbital data centers.
- Petition warns millions of satellites could release pollutants, threatening atmosphere, ozone layer, climate stability, and night skies permanently.
- Scientists detected spacecraft metals in stratosphere, but long-term interactions and cumulative environmental impacts remain largely uncertain today.
- Critics question orbital data center feasibility, citing resource demands, vague mitigation plans, and insufficient environmental impact disclosures.
- Petition argues federal law requires environmental assessments before approvals, urging FCC to suspend licenses until reviews conclude.
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