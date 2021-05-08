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The Social Media Operation That Divided Americans | Niall Ferguson’s Networld | PBS
Self-Government
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31 views • May 08, 2021
Official Website: https://to.pbs.org/2TVOyIW​ | #NetworldPBS​
The Russian social media disinformation campaign was particularly savvy in the lead-up to the 2016 election. But take a closer look and you might be surprised to learn that ads out of Russia only accounted for less than 1% of all political ads that year. Premieres Tuesday, March 17 from 8-11 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

Segment – Episode 3 “Networld War”

Subscribe to the PBS channel for more clips: https://www.youtube.com/PBS/

Enjoy full episodes of your favorite PBS shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video App: https://to.pbs.org/2QbtzhR
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treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionabcliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition media
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