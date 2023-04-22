The Solar eBike can take me and all my gear at least 60 miles in a single charge on paved roads, and deep into remote wilderness areas that most people are unable to access.
EBIKE:
https://www.radpowerbikes.com/collections/radrover-fat-tire-electric-bikes
BATTERY:
https://cahlen.org/ebike-battery-rebuild
CHARGE CONTROLLER:
https://sunforgellc.com/product/gvb-8/
SOLAR PANEL (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/ALLPOWERS-Charger-Technology-Portable-Notebooks/dp/B075YRKVMH
DC VOLTAGE CONVERTER:
https://www.amazon.com/Converter-DROK-Regulated-Adjustable-Regulator/dp/B098347BD9
CAR USB CHARGER:
https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Super-Charger-Ports-EP-L5300XBEGWW/dp/B089RD7F71
MICRO USB CABLE:
https://www.amazon.com/Proxicast-Premium-Extra-Long-Micro-USB/dp/B013CX6XO8
USB C CABLE:
https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Charging-MacBook-Galaxy-Charger/dp/B088NRLMPV
REAR LIGHT:
https://www.amazon.com/Rechargeable-Intensity-Accessories-Helmets-Flashlight/dp/B015IEJ0GC
MOTION ALARM:
https://www.amazon.com/Keni-Rechargeable-Anti-Theft-Electric-Accessories/dp/B01M2BOC7J
HAM RADIO:
https://www.amazon.com/Radioddity-Bluetooth-Programming-Handheld-Rainproof/dp/B087M94ZHZ
FRONT RACK:
https://www.radpowerbikes.com/products/front-rack
REAR RACK:
https://www.radpowerbikes.com/products/radrover-rear-rack
PANNIER (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/Axiom-Pannier-Seymour-Weave-Black/dp/B01LOS0EQ6
TOP TUBE BAG:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07BMPF9HS
FRAME BAG:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B082GXD7HF
SEATPOST:
https://www.radpowerbikes.com/collections/seating/products/sr-suntour-sp12-ncx-seatpost
SEAT:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07Y1MJ2HL
TIRE (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B06WP8683W
TUBE (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B071HWZVS4
TIRE INSERT (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/Tannus-26-4-0-4-8-Protector-Goatheads/dp/B08CXFJDSN
TIRE SEALANT:
https://www.amazon.com/Orange-Seal-Endurance-Sealant-Mechanics/dp/B015M06S4Y
TUBE PATCH KIT:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B000JF2ZB8
BRAKE PADS:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07RWHMW79
CHAIN LUBE:
https://www.amazon.com/Dumonde-Tech-Original-Bicycle-Lubrication/dp/B001EO19MY
TIRE PUMP:
https://www.amazon.com/BV-Portable-Frame-120PSI-Pressure/dp/B07NZ8V8XP
MIRROR:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08GJHDTN2
HELMET:
https://www.amazon.com/Retrospec-Dakota-Bicycle-Skateboard-Helmet/dp/B094PVJ875
VISIBILITY VEST:
https://www.amazon.com/Neiko-53941A-Visibility-Safety-Yellow/dp/B0030AA3YK
SLEEPING BAG:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z77AMOA
COMPRESSION SACK:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08HDD9Q5L
WATER BAG:
https://www.amazon.com/Platypus-Hands-Free-Hydration-Reservoir-3-Liter/dp/B07M9ZPXQ1
WATER FILTER:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00B1OSU4W
FILTER IN-LINE ADAPTOR:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B008JX0QP4
MONOCULAR:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vortex-Optics-25mm-Solo-Monocular-8x25/17468669
SHOVEL:
https://www.amazon.com/Cold-Steel-92SFS-Special-Forces/dp/B008TSPSZM
DYNEEMA ROPE:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01M6ZWGQ1
QI'HASUR:
https://www.amazon.com/AlignBodyworks-Qihasur-Copper-Massage-Tool/dp/B00KYHBG2K
SECURITY CABLE:
https://www.amazon.com/Kryptonite-KryptoFlex-Double-Bicycle-Security/dp/B000NOO3ZQ
LOCK:
https://www.amazon.com/Master-Lock-Padlock-Stainless-2-Keyed/dp/B00STZXWL2
