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Dr. Fauci Admits Vaccines Did Not Work as Advertised and that Vaccinated Are in Great Danger Today
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299 views • November 15, 2021
Peoples listen carefully to what Dr Fauci says . . . its not in plain words as the title. . . but one can read between the lines . . . carefully selected words which are rather cryptic . . .
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