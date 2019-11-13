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Constitutional Attorney: Lawyers Are Shocked By Supreme Court Ruling
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130 views • November 13, 2019
Constitutional attorney Norm Pattis joins The Alex Jones Show to express the shock he and his peers felt after the Supreme Court's decision to allow people to sue gun manufacturers.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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