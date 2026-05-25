Rubikon Centre's teams hit enemy positions



FPV drone operators of the Rubikon Centre hit motor vehicles, ground robotic systems, communication antennas, shelters, dugouts, UAV command posts, and temporary deployment areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkov and Krasny Liman directions.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 25, 2026



▪️ During the night, on the approach to Yaroslavl, the air defense and electronic warfare forces repelled a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs. A woman was injured and refused hospitalization. Traffic at the intersection of Moscow Prospect and the South-West Ring Road was again blocked. Belgorod and the Belgorod district were twice subjected to a massive missile attack, causing damage to energy infrastructure facilities, power and water supply disruptions, and a civilian casualty. In the Kherson region, 9 districts are completely without power due to an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. The air defense also operated over Crimea.



▪️ On the Sumy front, our assault units of the "North" Army Group advanced up to 900 meters on twenty-one sectors. Skirmishes continue in Zapselye, Ivolzhansk and Kondratovka, as well as in the surrounding areas.



▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the villages of Kister and Zapesechye in the Pogar district of the Bryansk region with a drone, injuring civilians.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a FPV drone detonated on the territory of a commercial facility in Shebekino, injuring a man. The border areas are under constant attack. In the city of Grayvoron, a drone attacked a car. The man died on the spot from his injuries.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, in the village of Granov, the "North" Army Group is engaged in skirmishes. On the Volchansk sector, our units advanced on nine sectors up to 1,100 meters. Skirmishes are ongoing in the villages of Karaichnoe and Okhrimovka, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the opposite bank of the Seversky Donets River, the enemy attempted an unsuccessful counterattack in the area of Izbitskoe.



▪️ On the Slavyansk front, skirmishes are ongoing in the area of Nikiforovka. The enemy is counterattacking in the area of Rai-Aleksandrovka.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" Army Group is advancing into the enemy's defenses northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, engaging in combat in the forested area across the Volchya River in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.



▪️On the East-Zaporozhye front, the "East" Army Group continues to advance into the enemy's defenses in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhevka and Komsomolskoe. Strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine both in the vicinity and within populated areas. The enemy is firmly entrenched, but our units are breaking through the defense line, using aviation, artillery, TOSs, as well as attack UAVs, supporting the advance of our assault units. The takeover of Verkhnyaya Tersa by our forces makes the liberation of Vozdvyzhevka a matter of time, write the soldiers from the Far East in their reports.



▪️In the rear of the Zaporozhye region, the enemy is increasing the use of UAVs along the logistics corridor. The regional authorities have issued a reminder to motorists about the procedure to follow in the event of a UAV attack.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors