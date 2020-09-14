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ABSOLUTE PROOF THIS Pandemic IS FAKE IN 2020 - SHARE THIS WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS!
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145 views • September 14, 2020
12. aug. 2020
This is absolute proof that whats going on is all made up!
If you like believing Lies, then keep waering the masks and DIE!
Kilder:
https://youtu.be/lgZZc5xEOfk
https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
This is absolute proof that whats going on is all made up!
If you like believing Lies, then keep waering the masks and DIE!
Kilder:
https://youtu.be/lgZZc5xEOfk
https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
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