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Lucy and the Pirates Versus Elon Musk's Transhumanist New World Order
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367 views • April 20, 2022
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Rare Seeds: https://www.rareseeds.com/
Elon's new Twitter ad: https://youtu.be/cXVLi4ARY1c
Musk said in September 2020 that he and his family wouldn't get vaccinated because they weren't "at risk" of COVID-19: https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-and-kids-wont-get-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-9
However, he said in a December 2021 interview with TIME that he and his family were vaccinated because "the science is unequivocal.": https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2021-elon-musk/
Skynet Does Dallas: 7-Foot-Tall Robots Are Being Used To Enforce Mask Policy At Love Field Airport: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/skynet-does-dallas-robot-security-towers-are-being-used-enforce-mask-policy-dallas-love
COVID masks and vaccines still required for the afterlife in China - paper vaccines and masks are being offered to the dead during the Qingming 'Tomb Sweeping' Festival: https://www.insider.com/qingming-battling-covid-in-the-afterlife-with-paper-vaccines-masks-2022-4
Kids in the U.S. and Europe Are Coming Down With Mysterious Liver Damage: https://gizmodo.com/kids-in-the-u-s-and-europe-are-coming-down-with-myster-1848798767
Acquired epileptic Aphasia…is one of Pfizer’s LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: https://expmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Pfizer-5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
A morbidly obese woman trying to steal the whole store of meat! https://twitter.com/Antman0528/status/1515287089260150784
@IndiraKempis to propose legislation to make #bitcoin legal tender in Mexico: https://twitter.com/Martellfox/status/1512085564601692160
Did Life On Earth End Years Ago? - Inspired: https://youtu.be/gyhhAGnzneA
April 22nd Free TCV Summit: https://tcvworkshop.com/
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
TCV Free Summit: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK
Intro vid: https://twitter.com/PontificatingB/status/1516073919861592064
Rare Seeds: https://www.rareseeds.com/
Elon's new Twitter ad: https://youtu.be/cXVLi4ARY1c
Musk said in September 2020 that he and his family wouldn't get vaccinated because they weren't "at risk" of COVID-19: https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-and-kids-wont-get-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-9
However, he said in a December 2021 interview with TIME that he and his family were vaccinated because "the science is unequivocal.": https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2021-elon-musk/
Skynet Does Dallas: 7-Foot-Tall Robots Are Being Used To Enforce Mask Policy At Love Field Airport: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/skynet-does-dallas-robot-security-towers-are-being-used-enforce-mask-policy-dallas-love
COVID masks and vaccines still required for the afterlife in China - paper vaccines and masks are being offered to the dead during the Qingming 'Tomb Sweeping' Festival: https://www.insider.com/qingming-battling-covid-in-the-afterlife-with-paper-vaccines-masks-2022-4
Kids in the U.S. and Europe Are Coming Down With Mysterious Liver Damage: https://gizmodo.com/kids-in-the-u-s-and-europe-are-coming-down-with-myster-1848798767
Acquired epileptic Aphasia…is one of Pfizer’s LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: https://expmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Pfizer-5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
A morbidly obese woman trying to steal the whole store of meat! https://twitter.com/Antman0528/status/1515287089260150784
@IndiraKempis to propose legislation to make #bitcoin legal tender in Mexico: https://twitter.com/Martellfox/status/1512085564601692160
Did Life On Earth End Years Ago? - Inspired: https://youtu.be/gyhhAGnzneA
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