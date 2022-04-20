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Lucy and the Pirates Versus Elon Musk's Transhumanist New World Order
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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367 views • April 20, 2022
Monerotopia replays are now available for purchase at https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/

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TCV Free Summit: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK

Intro vid: https://twitter.com/PontificatingB/status/1516073919861592064

Rare Seeds: https://www.rareseeds.com/

Elon's new Twitter ad: https://youtu.be/cXVLi4ARY1c

Musk said in September 2020 that he and his family wouldn't get vaccinated because they weren't "at risk" of COVID-19: https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-and-kids-wont-get-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-9

However, he said in a December 2021 interview with TIME that he and his family were vaccinated because "the science is unequivocal.": https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2021-elon-musk/

Skynet Does Dallas: 7-Foot-Tall Robots Are Being Used To Enforce Mask Policy At Love Field Airport: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/skynet-does-dallas-robot-security-towers-are-being-used-enforce-mask-policy-dallas-love

COVID masks and vaccines still required for the afterlife in China - paper vaccines and masks are being offered to the dead during the Qingming 'Tomb Sweeping' Festival: https://www.insider.com/qingming-battling-covid-in-the-afterlife-with-paper-vaccines-masks-2022-4

Kids in the U.S. and Europe Are Coming Down With Mysterious Liver Damage: https://gizmodo.com/kids-in-the-u-s-and-europe-are-coming-down-with-myster-1848798767

Acquired epileptic Aphasia…is one of Pfizer’s LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: https://expmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Pfizer-5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

A morbidly obese woman trying to steal the whole store of meat! https://twitter.com/Antman0528/status/1515287089260150784

@IndiraKempis to propose legislation to make #bitcoin legal tender in Mexico: https://twitter.com/Martellfox/status/1512085564601692160

Did Life On Earth End Years Ago? - Inspired: https://youtu.be/gyhhAGnzneA
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