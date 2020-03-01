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TERRIBLE ERA CLOSING FAST
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9 views • March 01, 2020
DECONSTRUCTING CHEMTRAIL PRODUCTION/FORMATION
"You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." ~ Abraham Lincoln
There are likely as many, if not far more, technically literate folks who are able to deconstruct rather than aid how governments and corporations were able to commit crimes against humanity and spray us like bugs for decades and get away with it. Fortunately, that terrible era is closing fast. For example, trimethylaluminum is a pyrophoric liquid that ignites/explodes on contact with air and costs over $2,000 per gallon so this substance isn't likely used in chemtrail formation.
Modern spectroscopy can be used to remotely analyze the constituent components of chemtrails for all to see and know. Publicly accessible web sites/apps like Flightradar24 can identify and track chemtrailing aircraft in real-time. (http://www.flightradar24.com) A simple telephone inquiry to the chemtrailing airline can reveal the names of the perpetrating pilots of a particular flight. If the passengers can learn their names, so can you.
"You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." ~ Abraham Lincoln
There are likely as many, if not far more, technically literate folks who are able to deconstruct rather than aid how governments and corporations were able to commit crimes against humanity and spray us like bugs for decades and get away with it. Fortunately, that terrible era is closing fast. For example, trimethylaluminum is a pyrophoric liquid that ignites/explodes on contact with air and costs over $2,000 per gallon so this substance isn't likely used in chemtrail formation.
Modern spectroscopy can be used to remotely analyze the constituent components of chemtrails for all to see and know. Publicly accessible web sites/apps like Flightradar24 can identify and track chemtrailing aircraft in real-time. (http://www.flightradar24.com) A simple telephone inquiry to the chemtrailing airline can reveal the names of the perpetrating pilots of a particular flight. If the passengers can learn their names, so can you.
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