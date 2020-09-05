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Joe Biden - Topline Message Anchorman Ron Burgundy Movie Version
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7 views • September 05, 2020
Oops! Joe Biden read the "topline message" part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn't remember it on his own. Joe Biden will read anything that is put on that teleprompter.
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#toplinemessage #bidentoplinemessage #anchormanbiden #ronburgundybiden #endofquotebiden #teleprompterbiden #weirdbiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #biden2020 #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #anchorman #ronburgundy #legendronburgundy #willferrell #christinaapplegate #legendofronburgundy
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