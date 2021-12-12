The Food Chain Reaction Game

In 2015 Agriculture distribution giant Cargill sponsored the Food Reaction game. A simulation that would end with a global carbon tax.According to the Cargill website “ 65 international policymakers, academics, business and thought leaders gathered at the World Wildlife Fund’s headquarters in Washington DC to simulate how the world would respond to a future food crisis.In 2015 Agriculture distribution giant Cargill sponsored the Food Reaction game. A simulation that would end with a global carbon tax.According to the Cargill website “ 65 international policymakers, academics, business and thought leaders gathered at the World Wildlife Fund’s headquarters in Washington DC to simulate how the world would respond to a future food crisis.The game took the players from the year 2020 to 2030. As it was projected, the decade brought two major food crises, with prices approaching 400 percent of the long term average; a raft of climate-related extreme weather events; governments toppling in Pakistan and Ukraine; and famine and refugee crises in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Chad and Sudan.The most eye-catching result, however, was a deal between the U.S., the EU, India and China, standing in for the top 20 greenhouse gas emitters, to institute a global carbon tax and cap CO2 emissions in 2030. “Years later Cargill would come to be known as the “the worst company in the world” regarding environmental conservation accountability. While the food game itself would prove to be a big corporation global carbon tax plan directive. The impact of Corporate manipulation via the plandemics tyrannical impact on third world Countries has already created famines affecting 68 million people. While the left’s rollout of civil unrest and Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan and Ukraine have plotted a course for renewed terrorism and world war. Creating fertile ground for a Carbon tax Trojan horse.Proving, Their is nothing organic about the state of the geopolitical landscape. Corporations and their lackeys inhabiting the corporatocracy in Washington DC are waging a covert war on western civilization in order to manifest the trillion dollar tyrannical windfall of global carbon taxes and the implementation of Great Reset totalitarianism. As the greatest transfer of wealth in world history continues on its course of human enslavement.Bowne Report