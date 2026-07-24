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A Series of Operations Has Been Set in Motion | Michael Letts
Sarah Westall
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Intelligence analyst and former law enforcement officer Michael Letts rejoins the program to share his assessment of what President Trump’s recent speech was meant to signal. According to Letts, the speech marked the beginning of what he believes will be a series of operations aimed at confronting deeply entrenched criminal networks and corruption within government and its institutions. He explains why he believes this is only the first of many operations that have already been set in motion.

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Time will tell how much of Letts’ assessment ultimately transpires and how successful these efforts will be. But the larger issue of corruption, institutional capture, and declining public trust cannot be ignored. We discuss what it would take to dismantle deeply embedded corruption, restore accountability, and rebuild institutions capable of supporting a healthy and functioning American society.

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You can learn more about Michael Letts and support his efforts of providing protective gear to all front line offers at https://InvestUSA.org

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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