Clayton Morris: The U.S. Should Be ASHAMED Of What They're Doing In Syria

MIRRORED from Redacted10 Mar 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14q8SC7fzKU&ab_channel=Redacted
The House of Representatives voted not to end the U.S. occupation of Syria on Wednesday. This is disappointing but not surprising. Although all is not lost, 103 leaders voted for it with 56 Democrats joining 47 Republicans to vote in favor of the bill, showing that there is at least some appetite for peace. Opponents of the bill said that they feared that troop withdrawal would revive terrorist groups n the region. Which is a good joke because the U.S. has backed terrorists groups in the region by supporting the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Nusra since the Obama administration.
