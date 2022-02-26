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SURVIVAL GARDENING WITH DAVID THE GOOD - ICE AGE FARMER BROADCAST (PART ONE)
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95 views • February 26, 2022
Mega interview with David the Good of the Survival Gardening channel! In this first part, we cover the priorities that help frame one's approach to a survival garden. And while many people get caught up in different techniques and dogma, we stress the importance of just getting started, focusing on yield, and experimenting to see what works best where you are. Part two coming soon!
Find David at thesurvivalgardener.com and on youtube: @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/26/survival-gardening-with-david-the-good-ice-age-farmer-broadcast-part-one/
Find David at thesurvivalgardener.com and on youtube: @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/26/survival-gardening-with-david-the-good-ice-age-farmer-broadcast-part-one/
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