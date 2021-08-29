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Vaccine has Graphene oxide to control the mind. It has been foretold.
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905 views • August 29, 2021
Japan caught them. It’s obvious for those who are paying attention, the vaccine contains graphing oxide, which is a poison, in order to kill or control the population. Japan will proceed with a internal investigation and will put down the whistleblower’s observations. This is the reason why they have allowed so many deaths to occur with the vaccination.
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