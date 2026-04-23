In Volyn, a TCC employee threw a man off the roof of a house & fell with him - another military commissar tried to catch the man.

In Volyn, a Ukrainian TCC employee threw a man off the roof of a house and fell with him. Below, another military commissar tried to catch the man.

Adding more about this video:

The Volyn TCC issued a statement about the video where their employee is fighting a man on the roof, and kind of says they were there to help, and the silly man took it the wrong way

Adding:

According to Mayor Vladimir Belyi, over the past four days 110 drones have been launched at Bogodukhov, Kharkov region, and gas stations, energy facilities, administrative buildings, a bank, and residential buildings have been attacked.

The city has suffered extensive destruction, but "on the whole, the situation is under control". Belyi says he is in contact with the military, and "the situation will be resolved and we can expect relief today or tomorrow".

There are no deaths. The mayor offered those who wish to evacuate the opportunity to do so.

Ukrainian channels report that local residents are massively leaving Bogodukhov due to the shelling. It is located near the border with Russia in the Kharkov region.



