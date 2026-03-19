Preparedness, Community, and Life in Rural New York, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Preparedness isn’t just stockpiling—it’s building a life rooted in connection. In rural New York, neighbors become assets: farmers, nurses, skilled workers. Real security comes from relationships, not just resources. When systems fail, community becomes your infrastructure. That’s the difference between surviving alone and thriving together.
#CommunityFirst #RuralLiving #Preparedness #Resilience #LocalSupport #HomesteadLife #Connection
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