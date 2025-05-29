Health reform: 85% of the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to mijnnaamisrepelsteeltje
Biologist
and biohacker, Gary Brecka, claims that 85% of the world’s
population is clinically
deficient in vitamin D3. Time for some health reform and consume
vitamin D3.