Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comedian, Jim Carrey Owes a Huge Apology!
channel image
American Voice
1 Subscribers
164 views
Published 21 hours ago

Comedian, Jim Carrey owes an apology for acting out the Trans Character Role, Vera de Milo, in the comedy series, In Living Color! Comedian, Martin Lawrence owes this deified community the same apology for playing Transexual Sheneneh years ago!




Keywords
childrenpoliticspedophiliababiesreligioncultlgbtqculturepedosbabyjim carreyacademiauniversitiestranstransphobiahomophobiainnocencelgbtqiamartin lawrence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket