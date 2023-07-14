Comedian, Jim Carrey Owes a Huge Apology!

Comedian, Jim Carrey owes an apology for acting out the Trans Character Role, Vera de Milo, in the comedy series, In Living Color! Comedian, Martin Lawrence owes this deified community the same apology for playing Transexual Sheneneh years ago!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.