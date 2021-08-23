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BREAKING: Pfizer Vaccine APPROVED For MASS MURDER By The FDA! - What You Need To Know!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of the US FDA approving the Pfizer covid vaccine as efficacy drops like a rock and deaths skyrocket.
As countless health agencies put out warnings about Moderna and children face heart problems and autoimmune disorders from all available vaccines, the FDA has approved the use of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine for everyone 16 and up. The emergency use authorization is still in effect for people under 16. Meanwhile we look back at several of the other deadly vaccines and treatments approved by the FDA in the past which lead to mass death and illness as well as even mutation.
The vaccine is still considered "experimental" and they're bringing in more and more boosters endlessly as tyranny rises throughout the world.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnwoconspiracybidenfaucimandatejabpfizercoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportgreen passwam
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