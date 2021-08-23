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BREAKING: Pfizer Vaccine APPROVED For MASS MURDER By The FDA! - What You Need To Know!
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950 views • August 23, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of the US FDA approving the Pfizer covid vaccine as efficacy drops like a rock and deaths skyrocket.
As countless health agencies put out warnings about Moderna and children face heart problems and autoimmune disorders from all available vaccines, the FDA has approved the use of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine for everyone 16 and up. The emergency use authorization is still in effect for people under 16. Meanwhile we look back at several of the other deadly vaccines and treatments approved by the FDA in the past which lead to mass death and illness as well as even mutation.
The vaccine is still considered "experimental" and they're bringing in more and more boosters endlessly as tyranny rises throughout the world.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of the US FDA approving the Pfizer covid vaccine as efficacy drops like a rock and deaths skyrocket.
As countless health agencies put out warnings about Moderna and children face heart problems and autoimmune disorders from all available vaccines, the FDA has approved the use of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine for everyone 16 and up. The emergency use authorization is still in effect for people under 16. Meanwhile we look back at several of the other deadly vaccines and treatments approved by the FDA in the past which lead to mass death and illness as well as even mutation.
The vaccine is still considered "experimental" and they're bringing in more and more boosters endlessly as tyranny rises throughout the world.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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