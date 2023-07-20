Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3120b - Another Precedent Is About To Be Set,The Plan Is Coming Full Circle,Justice, United,Free
channel image
X22 Report
10 Subscribers
78 views
Published 20 hours ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

The [DS] has deployed all assets, they are going to continue to indict him leading up to the elections, they might arrest him. They want him to bend a knee but he won't. The [DS] is being brought down a path and the path is war, Trump know they will try to manipulate the elections for postpone them most likely with a cyber attack, this will allow the military to be activated and they military will guard the elections. The peace maker will win over the people. 

Keywords
trumpclimate changeglobal warmingdeep stateqanondonald trumpnew world orderq anonx22 reportx22reportcovid vaccinethe great resetgreat resetx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket