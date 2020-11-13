© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 - Charlene interviews Ryan Hartwig: Facebook Whistleblower | The Truth About Vaccines 2020 Censorship Series
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • November 13, 2020
Join Charlene as she interviews Ryan Hartwig about his "insider" knowledge of blatant censorship that is going on at Facebook.
We are so grateful for Ryan's bravery and courage to come forward and tell the truth about what is really happening behind closed doors at Facebook. He shares details with us during this interview about the clear bias and censorship happening everyday in the Facebook organization to hide the truth from the users on their platform.
Continue watching Part 2, here: https://www.brighteon.com/2169ea0d-9781-4d9d-b805-9037861de20a
You can follow Ryan on Twitter at @realryanhartwig and you can support him at https://ryanhartwig.org/
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.
Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.
Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.
Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!
We are so grateful for Ryan's bravery and courage to come forward and tell the truth about what is really happening behind closed doors at Facebook. He shares details with us during this interview about the clear bias and censorship happening everyday in the Facebook organization to hide the truth from the users on their platform.
Continue watching Part 2, here: https://www.brighteon.com/2169ea0d-9781-4d9d-b805-9037861de20a
You can follow Ryan on Twitter at @realryanhartwig and you can support him at https://ryanhartwig.org/
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.
Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.
Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.
Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.