Here’s Why Prosthetics for Dogs Are Scarce

This is why prosthetics for dogs have been so hard to come by… 🐕

Alexander Tholl, the co-founder and CEO of Dive Design, which produces 3D printed prosthetics, explains why prosthetics for dogs are rarely offered by traditional prosthetic makers.



Alexander explains that the process for creating prosthetics for just one dog in the past required many resources as well as time, which made it a relatively impractical product to offer for prosthetic makers. 😥



Fortunately, there are now 3D printed prosthetics for dogs in need! 💯

