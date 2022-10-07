Here’s Why Prosthetics for Dogs Are Scarce

This is why prosthetics for dogs have been so hard to come by…
🐕
Alexander Tholl, the co-founder and CEO of Dive Design, which produces 3D printed prosthetics, explains why prosthetics for dogs are rarely offered by traditional prosthetic makers.
Alexander explains that the process for creating prosthetics for just one dog in the past required many resources as well as time, which made it a relatively impractical product to offer for prosthetic makers. 😥
Fortunately, there are now 3D printed prosthetics for dogs in need! 💯
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.