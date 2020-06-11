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Tucker Carlson - There never was a pandemic
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268 views • June 11, 2020
June 10, 2020 Tucker Carlson... Incredible: speaking truth to power, Tucker cracks the lies and announces we
were deceived and lock down was never necessary. Must hear and share. Finally,
the liars are going to face the music.
were deceived and lock down was never necessary. Must hear and share. Finally,
the liars are going to face the music.
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