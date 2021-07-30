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God Calls Us To True Repentance.... Wisdom from Missionary Paul Washer
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40 views • July 30, 2021
yet now I am happy, not because you were made sorry, but because your sorrow led you to repentance. For you became sorrowful as God intended and so were not harmed in any way by us. ~2 Corinthians 7:9
Paul Washer became a believer while studying at the University of Texas. He completed his undergraduate studies and enrolled at Southwestern Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. After graduating, he moved to Peru and served there as a missionary for ten years, during which time he founded the HeartCry Missionary Society in order to support Peruvian church planters. HeartCry's work now supports indigenous missionaries throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Latin America.
Paul now serves as one of the laborers with the HeartCry Missionary Society. He and his wife Charo have three children: Ian, Evan, and Rowan.
Full Sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuabITeO4l8&;t=12s
Paul Washer became a believer while studying at the University of Texas. He completed his undergraduate studies and enrolled at Southwestern Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. After graduating, he moved to Peru and served there as a missionary for ten years, during which time he founded the HeartCry Missionary Society in order to support Peruvian church planters. HeartCry's work now supports indigenous missionaries throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Latin America.
Paul now serves as one of the laborers with the HeartCry Missionary Society. He and his wife Charo have three children: Ian, Evan, and Rowan.
Full Sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuabITeO4l8&;t=12s
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