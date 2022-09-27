Dr. Robert Malone: 'Monopolist' Bill Gates has his 'tentacles' everywhere

The vast influence of Bill Gates and his globalist allies in the world of medicine and beyond cannot be understated. In an interview with LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale, mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone describes how Bill Gates and his foundation seek to monopolize the world and its institutions, how fellow conservatives have accused Dr. Malone of serving the New World Order, and the toll the fight for freedom has taken on his personal life and family.

