Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1yr ago Nov 26th 6min Street Drive Around NYC Hospitals & 6min 2020 Past Vid Footage
46 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 21 hours ago |

1yr ago Nov 26th 6min Street Drive Around NYC Hospitals & 6min 2020 Past Vid Footage

Lincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrT2oHHm0vE


Nov 26th

Looking for Busyness at Hospitals November 26, 2021


2020 vids

2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume FEMA Field Hospitals Ambulances Refrigerated Trucks

https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/2020-NYC-Coronavirus-Epicenter-Issues.-ER-Volume-FEMA-Field-Hospitals-Ambulances-Refrigerated-Trucks:d

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNb0qC4Jc0SQ/


part5 vid

Part5 We've Seen This Movie Before Hospitals Empty Full Capacity Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yay1NPDWRlGm/


Bellevue & NYU Langone Hospitals


Chief Medical Examiner Office

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshippandemicclimatechangemandatesquarantineglobalwarmingnewworldorderwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumclimatechangeliescnnliesthenewnormal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket