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Dana & Ed’s Fight Against Invasive Ductal Carcinoma - Treating Breast Cancer - Cancer Survivor Story
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287 views • January 28, 2021
Dana was left speechless after she was diagnosed with breast cancer over the phone. The Truth About Cancer presents Dana and Ed’s brave journey through invasive ductal carcinoma. Go here to watch more stories that will leave you inspired: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Dana went in for a routine mammogram, but received a letter saying there was an abnormality…
Join The Truth About Cancer as we hear breast cancer survivor, Dana and her husband, Ed, discuss how they overcame Dana’s disease using natural breast cancer treatments after refusing a double mastectomy!
First, discover why Dana chose to have her doctor break the news about her cancer over the phone… And discover how Ed reacted to the text that would change their lives forever!
Then, see why a confusing attitude made Dana want to leave her oncologists and never look back.
Uncover why Dana felt like a dollar sign after her doctor claimed she would need to attend treatments with her over the next ten years.
Dana knew her family had the willpower and determination to overcome cancer. Hear about the long line of cancer survivors in Dana’s family as she discusses what motivated her to overcome her invasive ductal carcinoma.
Watch till the end to discover how The Truth About Cancer entered Ed and Dana’s life, and how it left them feeling hopeful and in tears.
Hear how proper nutrition and an organic diet was one of the best breast cancer treatment decisions this couple has ever made towards Dana’s recovery.
Uncover how little some doctors focus on nutrition when it comes time to diagnose a treatment.
Discover how natural oils and organic supplements helped to clear Dana’s mind by giving her a new perspective on life.
See how treating cancer naturally even helped to mend the relationship Dana and Ed had with their daughter!
Want to learn more about the natural lifestyle choices Dana and Ed used to treat her cancer naturally? After the video, uncover The Truth About Cancer and potential ways to manage cancer outside of chemotherapy and radiation: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-treatment-archive
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Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Dana went in for a routine mammogram, but received a letter saying there was an abnormality…
Join The Truth About Cancer as we hear breast cancer survivor, Dana and her husband, Ed, discuss how they overcame Dana’s disease using natural breast cancer treatments after refusing a double mastectomy!
First, discover why Dana chose to have her doctor break the news about her cancer over the phone… And discover how Ed reacted to the text that would change their lives forever!
Then, see why a confusing attitude made Dana want to leave her oncologists and never look back.
Uncover why Dana felt like a dollar sign after her doctor claimed she would need to attend treatments with her over the next ten years.
Dana knew her family had the willpower and determination to overcome cancer. Hear about the long line of cancer survivors in Dana’s family as she discusses what motivated her to overcome her invasive ductal carcinoma.
Watch till the end to discover how The Truth About Cancer entered Ed and Dana’s life, and how it left them feeling hopeful and in tears.
Hear how proper nutrition and an organic diet was one of the best breast cancer treatment decisions this couple has ever made towards Dana’s recovery.
Uncover how little some doctors focus on nutrition when it comes time to diagnose a treatment.
Discover how natural oils and organic supplements helped to clear Dana’s mind by giving her a new perspective on life.
See how treating cancer naturally even helped to mend the relationship Dana and Ed had with their daughter!
Want to learn more about the natural lifestyle choices Dana and Ed used to treat her cancer naturally? After the video, uncover The Truth About Cancer and potential ways to manage cancer outside of chemotherapy and radiation: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-treatment-archive
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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