Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Global Predators plan to eat their lunch plus yours as well, part 2
channel image
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
4 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Listen now | by Christian Elliot, abridged and read by Robert Yoho. For our podcast together, see this LINK. This is a follow-up to Christian’s posts 18 Reasons, Covid Wizards, and 17 Reasons. The original is HERE. SUMMARY, parts 1 and 2 The global predators are not shy about revealing their plans, and Covid is just the beginning. Central banks have worldwide, overwhelming economic power. Their sociopathic leaders are inflating and collapsing our currency to tighten their noose on us. They promote these menacing acts with names such as “the Great Reset.”.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: d5e8f33c57440336


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket