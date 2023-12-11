Create New Account
Oct 7: Inside Job & Insider Trades
Son of the Republic
• Trading On Terror?

• Did Hamas Make Millions Trading The October 7th Attacks?


Redacted News | They Knew October 7th Was Coming & Made Millions On That Knowledge (10 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/oIlppRVE3VI

terrorismfalse flagcorruptiondeep stateisraelinsider tradingmilitary-industrial complexhamasracketeeringinside jobterror attackstand downstate-sponsored terrorwar machinemilitary operationshort sellingprofiteeringcoordinated attacksuspicious activityclayton morrisnatali morrisexchange-traded fundisraeli etftel aviv stock exchangeinformed trading

