© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starting Broccoli, Cabbage & Celery Indoors For The Spring Season & The Importance Of Hardening Off Your Plants! 4/1/22 Food Garden & Grow Rooms.
Also follow me on YouTube, Bitchute, & Odysee at -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s/
https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms