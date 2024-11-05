BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP extra early BTS/SP Video: Devon Taylor Life, Kids, Books, SPORTS, more...
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
0
11 views • 6 months ago

Devon Taylor - Life, Kids, Books, AND SPORTS.... The episode will not Officially drop/release for some time, but since we talk about some Sport controversy that just happened yesterday (Sun. Nov. 3rd) I figured I'd release the BTS/SP Video NOW to cover that - but, yes, I mention there-in we were Recording (for future use) on Mon. Nov. 4th to give it CONTEXT when folks will hear it in future or would make no sense to them what we were/are Talking about at that one-point there-in.


CTP S2EtbdSpecial#  34m 47s  before audio editing

CTP S2ExxxSpecial# (BTS/SP Video) NOTES

Devon Taylor - Life, Kids, Books, AND SPORTS....

See buzzsprout Transcript (when Official Audio version drops, sometime/early next year) for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Devon Taylor joined me to discuss, you guessed it like the title says: Life, Kids, Books, AND SPORTS! Hope you'll join us for this FUN SESSION, but yes still with some very serious underlying content too. Cuz, yes, while I never pass lame-pun chances, as we need keep a sense-of-humor, always wanting to have serious subject-matter tackled (yes, Football pun; have you read what I said already about Sports and JOKES, LOL) with all my episodes....

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Occasional Breaks & Distractions Not Just OK, But Healthy" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Nov. 9 "No You CAN NOT REST (part 1)" piece for CTP S1E73 Show)

- IG and other Social-Media: DevonTaylorAuthor   (https://www.instagram.com/devontaylorauthor/)

- https://DevonTaylorAuthor.com

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/occasional-breaks-distractions-not-just-ok-but-healthy/

- (CTP S1E21) "God and Guns" + Sports w/ Derek of StoneColdSportsTruth: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13950897-christitutionalist-politics-CTPS1E21-god-and-guns

- additional related links TBD closer to "Official" Audio version release (Qtr 1, 2025)


​​​​​​​some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit

JLenardDetroit channel also on BitChute and Brighteon  and now DailyMotion


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material  there-in.


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP) recurring links...

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest):  tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit

Keywords
animationchildrennflflagfootballkidslifepowersportsmoviesbookscartoonsfilmslos angeles ramsbranchdetroit lionsejectionrefereepenaltydevon taylorla ramsicurusstoryrocket
