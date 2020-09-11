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Today is 9-11 never forget, the video is about fans booing / cheering at the NFL game last night
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58 views • September 11, 2020
#KansasCity #Chiefs #Houston #Texans #NFL #Boo #Cheer #AllLivesMatter #September11th
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was supposed to be a show of racial unity, when Chiefs and Texans players locked arms in a moment of silence prior to Thursday’s game. Instead, some fans in the stands booed.
The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, with “booing” racking up over 45,000 tweets during the game.
Kansas City councilman Eric Bunch tweeted, “Some NFL fans booing the players for standing and locking arms in a moment of silent unity proves that for them the ‘standing for the flag’ was always about perpetuating white supremacy.”
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “We’re a city of good people. I heard boos too. But we also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the message the players are sharing; who respect the rights of our players and people to voice a strong message and who are working to make us better each day.”
Other fans and observers tweeted their disappointment.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley took issue with the backlash, tweeting, “Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics hammed down their throats.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was supposed to be a show of racial unity, when Chiefs and Texans players locked arms in a moment of silence prior to Thursday’s game. Instead, some fans in the stands booed.
The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, with “booing” racking up over 45,000 tweets during the game.
Kansas City councilman Eric Bunch tweeted, “Some NFL fans booing the players for standing and locking arms in a moment of silent unity proves that for them the ‘standing for the flag’ was always about perpetuating white supremacy.”
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “We’re a city of good people. I heard boos too. But we also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the message the players are sharing; who respect the rights of our players and people to voice a strong message and who are working to make us better each day.”
Other fans and observers tweeted their disappointment.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley took issue with the backlash, tweeting, “Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics hammed down their throats.”
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