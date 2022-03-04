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Patriot shreds the NY Govenor in a Church. Calls her a Demon in front of the entire cogregation-this is almost as good as the guy yelling at Gov Sisalak in the casino in Nevada
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131 views • March 04, 2022
Like they say, these people will not be able to walk down the street. Gov Sisalak ran out of the casino like the Little Bitch that he is. Total Scum Bag.
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