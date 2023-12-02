ANTISEMITISM AND FRIED PUPPET - ZIONIST STYLE

TURN 180 DEGREES, TOUCH YOUR TOES AND BRACE YOURSELF
ZERO HEDGE - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/truce-collapses-missiles-fly-over-gaza-137-israelis-still-hamas-captivity
ELON MUSK - SORKIN INTERVIEW X
https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1730076897571221921
Twitter X caving (Nov 18) - https://www.presstv.ir/doc/Detail/2023/11/18/714814/elon-musk-caving-zionist-lobby-warns-criminalize-pro-palestine-content
Musk in Israel with Bibi getting cured - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/11/27/elon-musk-meets-with-israeli-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-visits-site-of-hamas-terror-attack/
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.