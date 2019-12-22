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Πώς οι σιωνισταί εργαλειοποιούν προς όφελος τους επιχειρήσεις. How the zionists use their business to promote their hidden agenda.
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46 views • December 22, 2019
Ομιλία του Λοχαγού στις 30.09.2019 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου, όπου εξήγησε το πώς οι σιωνιστές χρησιμοποιούν πολυεθνικές και μη εταιρίες προκειμένου να εξυπηρετήσουν την κρυφή τους ατζέντα με το πρόσχημα πάντα της ανάπτυξης, της ευημερίας και προπάντων αλληλοκατανόησης. Για άλλη μια φορά επεσήμανε το πόσο καλά κατασκευασμένα είναι τα δεσμά μας, δεσμά που μόνο με αγώνα θα σπάσουν.
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