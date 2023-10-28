Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3198a - Gen Z Is Waking Up, The [CB] System Does Not Work, Gold Decoupling Has Begun
X22 Report Financial News Ep 3198a - Oct 27, 2023

Gen Z Is Waking Up, The [CB] System Does Not Work, Gold Decoupling Has Begun

The [CB]/[WEF] are starting to look like fools when it comes to global warming, they are now blaming it on Israel-Hamas war. The young generation is starting to figure our something is wrong, but they are blaming it on capitalism, they will soon find out it is the [CB]. Gold is now decoupling from the real yields.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

