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FDA & MANUFACTURERS TO TERMINATE VACCINE SAFETY MONITORING
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153 views • December 15, 2020
FDA & MANUFACTURERS TO TERMINATE VACCINE SAFETY MONITORING
The FDA has revealed Pfizer, and other Covid vaccine makers, plan to unblind their Phase 2/3 placebo groups and vaccinate them after just six months. With the #Covid19 vaccines already rushed to market faster than any vaccine before it, this potentially dangerous move makes it all but impossible to evaluate the long-term effects of this brand new vaccine platform.
#VaccinePlacebo #Pfizer #Covid19 #NoPlaceboGroup #NoSafety #NoLiability #TheHighWire
The FDA has revealed Pfizer, and other Covid vaccine makers, plan to unblind their Phase 2/3 placebo groups and vaccinate them after just six months. With the #Covid19 vaccines already rushed to market faster than any vaccine before it, this potentially dangerous move makes it all but impossible to evaluate the long-term effects of this brand new vaccine platform.
#VaccinePlacebo #Pfizer #Covid19 #NoPlaceboGroup #NoSafety #NoLiability #TheHighWire
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