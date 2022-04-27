Miles Guo: Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter brings big challenge and also opportunities to GETTR

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter brings big challenge and also opportunities to GETTR, most challenges comes with management capabilities of GETTR team, but what will happen will be good to the Whistleblowers’ Movement